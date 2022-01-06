Dr. Petri answers your COVID-19 questions, explaining how viruses evolve and when it's safe to visit friends and grandkids

Several friends and I – all in our 70s – are planning a day trip for shopping and to have lunch to fight the January blues. We are all vaxxed and boostered. We would all be in the same car, to and fro, for about an hour each way. Is it safe for us to continue with our plans? This sounds delightful by the way; what a great way to enjoy one another’s company! You and your friends are all doing exactly the right thing by being vaccinated and boosted, and as a result are much less likely to have a serious omicron infection. Omicron, however, has mutated in a way that makes vaccines less effective at preventing infection. Protection after boosting is 90% at keeping you out of the hospital but closer to 70% in preventing infection. Add to this omicron being more transmissible, we are experiencing ten times the number of reported infections right now, 700,000 today compared to 70,000 during the delta wave at the beginning of November. Thus the chances of catching COVID-19 unfortunately have never been higher; I am seeing this in my family, with three of my children infected in the last week! I don’t want to put a damper on what sounds like an important social event though, and there are additional safeguards you could put in place to make the shopping trip safer. These include everyone doing a rapid at home test for COVID-19 the day prior (with a little persistence these are available at pharmacies in town), and not including anyone on the trip with cold or flu symptoms or who has been exposed in the last 5 days to someone with COVID-19. Wearing masks in indoor public spaces also can help reduce exposure. And do make sure everyone has received the annual flu shot. If not, it is not too late, as we are just getting into the annual winter flu epidemic.