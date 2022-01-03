Dozen: JoAnne McTague wraps families in love

“Here’s the thing,” McTague said, the emotion rising in her voice. “These people are coming to town at probably the worst times of their lives. They don’t have support systems, they don’t have people to bring them casseroles and they don’t have time to grocery shop. We’re able to get them supplies, fresh fruits and vegetables. We have volunteers who did Christmas meals, Christmas presents. We try to be there for them in every way possible.”

As the woman who nominated McTague for the Distinguished Dozen describes it, McTague and Yellow Door do a “wrap-around.”

“The families are just really wrapped around with love,” said Ashby Kindler. “And she does that over and over and over again.”

McTague and Kindler, who now is a volunteer with Yellow Door, were high school classmates who reconnected decades later in Charlottesville, after McTague had started Yellow Door. Kindler was amazed, she said, at how McTague just “pulled me in.”

“Her enthusiasm and passion for it are absolutely infectious,” Kindler said. “She really gets that this is about the whole family network. When children are critically sick, it changes the whole family dynamic. She really provides a sanctuary for them.”