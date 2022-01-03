Dozen: JoAnne McTague wraps families in love

When JoAnne McTague learned that kids coming to Charlottesville for cancer treatment and some of their families were having to sleep in cars, the former corporate executive got to work.
She found her life’s calling by starting the Yellow Door Foundation, which helps provide housing and social support and care for families of young cancer patients and children undergoing transplants, treatments that can require days, weeks and sometimes months of children being in the hospital
Yellow Door, which was incorporated as non-profit in 2017 and welcomed its first family in 2018, has hosted dozens of families, some for as long as nearly a year, at Stone Creek Apartments off Hwy. 20. Stone Creek has been a steady partner, McTague said, allowing the group to serve the families of little ones facing a terrible illness.
The former corporate executive and UVa graduate from McLean started Yellow Door after spending decades in a job that, while interesting, left her feeling unfulfilled.
“I spent 30 years in corporate America doing a job where I wasn’t doing anybody any good,” McTague, 63, said.
Having lost a beloved grandmother, Anna, to cancer when McTague was 10, she long felt that she wanted to contribute her talents and time to ease the pain and fear associated with a cancer diagnosis. When McTague heard about the families sleeping in cars because they could not afford a motel room, she realized there was an opportunity to create a meaningful impact.
“Here’s the thing,” McTague said, the emotion rising in her voice. “These people are coming to town at probably the worst times of their lives. They don’t have support systems, they don’t have people to bring them casseroles and they don’t have time to grocery shop. We’re able to get them supplies, fresh fruits and vegetables. We have volunteers who did Christmas meals, Christmas presents. We try to be there for them in every way possible.”
As the woman who nominated McTague for the Distinguished Dozen describes it, McTague and Yellow Door do a “wrap-around.”
“The families are just really wrapped around with love,” said Ashby Kindler. “And she does that over and over and over again.”
McTague and Kindler, who now is a volunteer with Yellow Door, were high school classmates who reconnected decades later in Charlottesville, after McTague had started Yellow Door. Kindler was amazed, she said, at how McTague just “pulled me in.”
“Her enthusiasm and passion for it are absolutely infectious,” Kindler said. “She really gets that this is about the whole family network. When children are critically sick, it changes the whole family dynamic. She really provides a sanctuary for them.”
Kindler said it’s hard to say no to someone who is working so devotedly to helping families of children with cancer or other serious illnesses. McTague’s husband Jeff has become just as devoted to the cause, putting together furniture for families, picking up donations and running errands. McTague also has brought in UVa athletes to spend time with the families.
“We just want them to know we are looking out for them,” McTague said.
Through donors who help sponsor families and the partnership with Stone Creek, Yellow Door currently is able to offer five apartments at any given time to families. McTague hopes that soon the number will grow to 10. But she has no desire to expand outside of Charlottesville. Keeping the network small and close allows Yellow Door to focus on each individual family’s needs and provide local assistance with local volunteers.
“We’re a small, local organization trying to make a difference,” McTague said. “We’re gonna do the best we can in this town to make a difference in our community.”