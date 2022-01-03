Dozen: JoAnne McTague wraps families in love

When JoAnne McTague learned that some families of kids who were coming to Charlottesville for cancer treatment were having to sleep in cars, the former corporate executive got to work.
She found her life’s calling by starting the Yellow Door Foundation, which helps provide not only housing but also social support and care for families of young cancer patients and also children who are undergoing transplants. Both treatments require days, weeks and sometimes months for children to be in the hospital. Yellow Door, which was incorporated as non-profit in 2017 and welcomed its first family in 2018, has hosted dozens of families, some for as long as nearly a year, at Stone Creek Village, 11 minutes from UVa Children’s Hospital. Stone Creek has been a steady partner, McTague said, allowing the group to serve the families of little ones facing a terrible illness.
The former corporate executive and UVa graduate from McLean started Yellow Door after spending 30 years in a job that, while interesting, left her feeling unfulfilled.
“I spent thirty years in corporate America doing a job where I wasn’t doing anybody any good,” McTague, 63, said.
Having lost a beloved grandmother, Anna, to cancer when McTague was 10, she had long felt that she wanted to contribute her talents and time to alleviating the pain and fear associated with a cancer diagnosis. Then suddenly, when she heard about the children whose families were in cars because they could not afford a motel room, she found her life’s true calling.
“Here’s the thing,” McTague said, the emotion rising in her voice. “These people are coming to town at probably the worst times of their lives. They don’t have support systems, they don’t have people to bring them casseroles, and they don’t have time to grocery shop. We’re able to get them supplies, fresh fruits and vegetables (through a partnership with the Emergency Food Network). We have volunteers who did Christmas meals, Christmas presents. We try to be there for them in every way possible.”
Or as the woman who nominated McTague for the Distinguished Dozen describes it, McTague and Yellow Door do a “wrap-around.”
“The families are just really wrapped around with love,” said Ashby Kindler. “And she does that over and over and over again.”
McTague and Kindler, who serves on the Board of Directors at Yellow Door, had been high school classmates and reconnected decades later in Charlottesville, after McTague had started Yellow Door. Kindler was amazed, she said, at how McTague just “pulled me in.”
“Her enthusiasm and passion for it are absolutely infectious,” Kindler said. “She really gets that this is about the whole family network. When children are critically sick, it changes the whole family dynamic. She really provides a sanctuary for them.”
Kindler said it’s hard to say no to someone who is working so devotedly to helping families of children with cancer or other serious illnesses. McTague’s husband Jeff, a self-titled Sherpa, has become as devoted as she has to the cause, putting together furniture for families, acting as a chauffeur for families and running errands. McTague also has brought it UVa athletes to spend time with the families.
“We just want them to know we are looking out for them,” McTague said.
Through donors who help sponsor families and the partnership with Stone Creek, Yellow Door currently is able to offer five apartments, from one to three bedrooms. McTague hopes that soon the number will grow to 10.
But she has no desires to expand outside of Charlottesville. Keeping the network small and close allows Yellow Door to focus on each individual family’s needs – and to provide local assistance, with local volunteers.
“We’re a small, local organization trying to make a difference,” McTague said. “We’re going to do the best we can in this town to make a difference in our community.”