Dozen: JoAnne McTague wraps families in love

When JoAnne McTague learned that some families of kids who were coming to Charlottesville for cancer treatment were having to sleep in cars, the former corporate executive got to work.

She found her life’s calling by starting the Yellow Door Foundation, which helps provide not only housing but also social support and care for families of young cancer patients and also children who are undergoing transplants. Both treatments require days, weeks and sometimes months for children to be in the hospital. Yellow Door, which was incorporated as non-profit in 2017 and welcomed its first family in 2018, has hosted dozens of families, some for as long as nearly a year, at Stone Creek Village, 11 minutes from UVa Children’s Hospital. Stone Creek has been a steady partner, McTague said, allowing the group to serve the families of little ones facing a terrible illness.

The former corporate executive and UVa graduate from McLean started Yellow Door after spending 30 years in a job that, while interesting, left her feeling unfulfilled.

“I spent thirty years in corporate America doing a job where I wasn’t doing anybody any good,” McTague, 63, said.