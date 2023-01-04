 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Price elected chair, Jim Andrews vice-chair of Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price has filed to run as a Democrat for the 55th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

 

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has elected Donna Price to be its 2023 chair for the second year in a row.

Supervisor Jim Andrews will serve as the Board of Supervisors’ vice-chair, replacing Bea LaPisto-Kirtley.

“Thank you, all of you, Donna, for your leadership over the past year. And we look forward to another great year,” said Supervisor Ann Mallek.

Price was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2019, and will not seek re-election to the board after the end of her four-year term this coming year. Instead, she’s running for the new 55th District in the Virginia House of Representatives, she announced in May.

Andrews won the Samuel Miller District seat in 2021. He currently sits on the Albemarle Broadband Authority and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

“I’m very honored, very grateful for your trust in me,” Andrews said. “We seem to have gotten through this a little faster than the U.S. House of Representatives.”

'There might not be a later': The Ukrainians refusing to give up passions amid war

