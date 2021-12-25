Dogood Cville is built on the Rocks

Sometimes doing something simply because you can is a really good thing.

For Kerry Rock and his wife Colleen, the driving philanthropic forces behind Dogood Cville, it’s the main thing.

The pair, and their organization, have collected coats for the cold and homeless, brewed blueberry beer for the hungry, supported the Haven day shelter in Charlottesville and cleansed the grime from the gravestones of veterans.

“We have full time jobs during the day and Dogood is our passion project that we do in the evenings and on the weekends,” Kerry Rock said. “We have regular nine to five-ish jobs so when it’s time to put a Dogood event together it’s let’s put the baby to bed, open a bottle of wine and plan this thing out.”

There is no personal remuneration to the Rocks from Dogood Cville, except knowing that they could do something for someone and did it.

“Once someone said ‘why are you doing this?’ I said because ‘we can.’" said Kerry Rock. "If you have the ability to do good, you ought to do it. The first question should not be why are you doing this? The first question should be why are others not doing this?”