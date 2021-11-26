Documentary project proves political conversations can happen

The conversations among themselves fleshed out the documentary’s content.

“We went from a 10-minute thing to three 10-minute things,” Gilliam said. “We originally started with the door, but nothing about the door made it into the documentary.”

“We not only had to talk together to work things out, but we disagreed with each other and had to make a movie together so we had to reach agreement on basic things,” said Piwowar, who identified himself as a conservative. “There would be ways I thought were great ways to put a question and Molly would say, ‘no, that won’t work.’ I would hear something and think that a conservative is going to hear that word and be turned off. We’d try and rephrase what we were saying and asking. It wasn’t about appealing to all sides but making all sides feel invited in so they’d buy in.”

“We were all disparate politically, so everybody had three or four people that they reached out to,” recalled Hayes, who identified herself as a progressive, a bit to the left of Bernie Saunders. “We started with about two dozen students and went with a dozen.”

They scoured the ranks of opinion writers for the UVa student newspaper, The Cavalier Daily, school political clubs, Twitter activists and social media posters to find students willing to participate in the project.