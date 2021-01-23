Disease like COVID made mankind's mash of monsters

And, like the evil protagonist in the Harry Potter stories, you didn’t just call He Who Must Not Be Named by name.

“The oldest word we have for a vampire is upir and it was a euphemism. It meant ‘the thing present at the sacrifice.’ The upir was an entity and you didn’t want to refer to it directly,” Stepanic said. “You didn’t want to call it by name because you might summon it. Language has power.”

The upir was developed through the need of people with no knowledge of microbiology to explain the sudden onset of disease and onslaught of epidemics as well as deaths, injuries and bad luck.

“In the original Slavic beliefs, the vampire was a symbol for disease,” Stepanic said. “The pandemic is caused by a virus and we know that, but we’re talking about a time when viruses were unknown. We know about microorganisms and how to deal with them, but they had no idea. Imagine the primal fear of something you had absolutely no understanding of or control over: That’s where the vampire came from.”

Exactly what created the upir concept is anyone’s guess. The night creature developed in a time when few people could read or write and the wanton and random incidents of life and nature were easier explained by evil spirits and divine retribution.