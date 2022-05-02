Dillwyn man killed in motorcycle crash

A Dillwyn man was killed Monday morning when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Rio Road and Hillsdale Drive.

Albemarle County officials identified the man as Kyjuan-Shallah Anthony Maurice Bell, 20. He died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m., when Bell’s motorcycle struck the passenger’s side of the pickup, judging by damage to the vehicles at the crash scene. The impact left pieces of the motorcycle scattered about the roadway and closed eastbound Rio Road for several hours.

County police are still investigating the crash to determine how it happened and its cause.

It is the third traffic fatality investigated by county police this year.