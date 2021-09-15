Cville Pride persists through pandemic

“In 2019, there were around 9,000 attendees. There's just not a huge amount of space in our longtime venue, the Ting Pavilion, for people to spread out to the same capacity. And because it is covered, and not completely open air, we didn't really know how comfortable people would be coming out and about,” Michaels said. “So all of that led us to decide to do as many events as we could during Pride Week that have all of the different pieces of what people love during the festival, but just smaller opportunities.”

Michaels said a key part of Charlottesville Pride Community Network’s mission is to provide connection and community to local LGBTQ individuals of all ages and backgrounds. This includes providing a space for youth, she said. This is especially because many of the founders of Cville Pride are parents.

“Our festival has always tried to be very opening and welcoming to all ages and to allies. And because there are not a ton of extracurricular opportunities for LGBTQ youth, and all LGBTQ adults have been youth … we know how imperative it is to have those opportunities and those resources. And so when we talk about what our pillars are and our main focuses for our organization, our youth support and programming is number one,” Michaels said.