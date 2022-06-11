 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crozet man killed in early morning car crash

A Crozet man was killed in an early morning car crash on Saturday, according to Albemarle County police.

Harlan Franklin Shifflett, III died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Dick Woods Road.

The wreck happened around 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County police. It is the seventh fatality in the county that the department has investigated this year. That number does not include fatal crashing investigated by the Virginia State Police.

