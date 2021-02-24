WATCH NOW: Internal affairs investigation finds unlawful detention, but not racial bias

As a result, Gilmore was hospitalized, and said he continues to suffer the consequences of those injuries, which have led to high hospital bills and affected his ability to perform and record his podcast.

“It's just so ironic that the day I completed artwork with Laura Lee Gulledge on Black Lives Matter is the same day I was later assaulted on,” he said. “January 11th is etched into my brain as one of the worst days I've ever had.”

The internal affairs investigation backs up several of Gilmore’s claims but found others to be unfounded. Gilmore disagrees with the portions that were deemed unfounded.

The report claims that the body-worn camera footage shows that, after first approaching Gilmore, Wood “appeared to disengage from the encounter, and turned around to walk away.”

“At that moment, Gilmore said something to the effect ‘Cops be playing too much,’” the report reads. “Wood immediately reengaged Gilmore responding, ‘How 'bout … Hey, you have a driver’s license? Let me see your driver’s license.’”

Wood failed to articulate or justify his reasoning to reengage and reacted because he was challenged, which is a violation of a general order, according to the report.