Victim named in Belmont shooting as two others arrested amid alleged financial abduction

Police have made two arrests and identified the victim after a fatal shoot-out Sunday in Belmont left one dead.

Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was killed Sunday afternoon in front of Fitzgerald's Tires, according to a statement from the Charlottesville Police Department. Officials did not provide Lopez-Hernandez's age or hometown.

Jose Omar Rivas Sorto of Maryland has been charged with felony shooting from a vehicle and another man, identified solely as John Doe, was charged with felony abduction for financial benefit, felony use of a firearm and misdemeanor brandishing, according to police. Neither their ages nor their hometowns were disclosed.

The John Doe, described as an associate of Lopez-Hernandez, was struck by gunfire during the shoot-out Sunday but survived his injuries, according to police.

His identity is to remain unknown for now, police spokesman Kyle Ervin said, "to maintain the investigation integrity."

Ervin suggested more details would be available Tuesday.

Belmont residents who live near where the shooting took place told The Daily Progress on Sunday they had heard between eight and 10 gunshots Sunday afternoon. A roll of cash and a gun were found by Lopez-Hernandez's body at the scene of the crime. Three vehicles parked at the scene but kept behind police tape carried Texas, Maryland and New Jersey license plates.

It has been a bloodier than usual fall and winter for the Charlottesville area. There have been eight fatal shootings and 15 gunfire injuries reported in Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September.