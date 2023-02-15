An “incident” at an apartment complex off Old Lynchburg Road-Fifth Street just south of Charlottesville city limits sent an individual to the hospital and turned the area into an active crime scene on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The Albemarle County Police Department told The Daily Progress officers and the county’s fire rescue team responded to an incident called in at about 11:30 a.m. at the Cavalier Crossing apartment complex directly across the street from the police department’s headquarters.

Details at the scene were scarce, but a police spokeswoman said one victim was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center.

“We’re doing our normal canvassing to see what happened. There will be more information,” spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski said. “I just can’t release it right now, because it’s an active investigation.”

She said a statement from county police would be forthcoming.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.