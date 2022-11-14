UVa Police name suspect in shootings at Culbreth parking deck

This story was updated at 2:00 a.m. Nov. 14, 2022.

The University of Virginia police are searching for a man named Christopher Darnell Jones in connection with a shooting at Culbreth Garage off of Culbreth Road on Central Grounds at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, Nov. 13.

The shooting sent students into a panic -- and many fearing for their lives -- as they ended an otherwise quiet weekend in Charlottesville. UVa President Jim Ryan tweeted that students should shelter in place.

As of 1:45 a.m., there are no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths, but an anxious university community held its collective breath.

"I have homework to do but I literally cannot focus like what is happening right now," tweeted Zyahna Bryant, the UVa student who is best known for her efforts to rid Charlottesville of its Confederate statues when she was in high school in Charlottesville.

Jones, from Petersburg, had been on the University of Virginia football roster in 2018. According to a description of him in a UVa football guidebook at virginiasports.com, Jones had been an academic as well as an athletic standout at Varina High School in Petersburg. According to the guidebook, Jones was a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Key Club and student of the year in his freshman and sophomore years at Varina High School in Petersburg.

UVa police are warning people to not approach Jones if they see him but instead to call 911.

Also, UVa police issued advisories to run, hide and fight. They consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous, they said.

The garage where the shootings occurred is behind the spot where the UVa marching band practices, where the sounds of Broadway show tunes could be heard last week as the band practiced for its next half-time show. Students and townspeople enjoy riding past the scene on autumn evenings, where recently the band was practicing the theme song from "Ghost Busters" for UVa's Halloween weekend matchup against Miami.

There was no merriment in the area Sunday night.

Student body president Cecelia Cain said she was inside about 11:30 p.m. and listening to a police scanner. She said she and others are "pretty freaked out."

The same was true for others across Grounds.

"They have us locked down right now. I haven't been able to go anywhere," said Eva Surovell, editor of the Cavalier Daily.

Police have said the suspect was wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

The shooter reportedly fired several shots about 10:40 p.m. The weekend had been quiet as the UVa Cavaliers played on the road in Pittsburgh. Saturday afternoon, with the temperature reaching 71, had brought students out in shirt sleeves, riding on scooters, milling around downtown and several hiking or running on the Saunders Monticello trail on the outskirts of town.

But as the temperatures fell throughout Sunday into the upper 30s Sunday night, students had exchanged the short sleeves of Saturday afternoon for jackets on Sunday night.

There are no confirmed reports of injuries, but several emergency vehicles are still in the area.

The university has asked family and friends with questions to call the emergency hotline at 877-685-4836.

Charlottesville has experienced several shootings within the past two months, but so far none have occurred on UVa Grounds. In September, a Charlottesville man was shot dead as he left a downtown club in the early morning hours of Sept. 17.

Additionally, three teens were shot at Mallside Forest Apartments on Sept. 22; two men were shot on Anderson Street on Sept. 28; and two teens were shot near the Downtown Mall on Oct. 15 at about 5:15 p.m.

A man was shot and killed Sunday, Oct. 23 as he attempted to run for his life out of a crowded Downtown Mall bar around 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 23.