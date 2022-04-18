UVa neurologist's licenses suspended after child porn plea

The Virginia and Florida medical licenses of a neurologist associated with the University of Virginia have been suspended in the wake of his guilty plea to two child pornography-related charges.

David A. Lapides, 37, has been held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail since his July arrest. He pleaded guilty in January to two felony charges of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography. The charges each carry a maximum prison term of 20 years.

According to a Monday report from the Miami Herald, Lapides’ medical license was recently hit with an emergency suspension order by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado. His medical license in Virginia was hit with a similar suspension in March.

According to David E. Brown, director of the Virginia Department of Health Professionals, Lapides cannot practice medicine in the state until his license is reinstated.

Lapides is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.