Two people shot downtown near Omni hotel parking lot

Two juvenile males were shot, one with serious injuries, Saturday evening near the Omni Hotel parking lot along Ridge-McIntire Road in downtown Charlottesville, according to a City press release.

The release indicates that a CPD officer reported gunshots around 5:15 p.m. and that officers responded to find a male juvenile with apparent gunshot wounds. That individual was transported to the emergency room at the University of Virginia Hospital with serious injuries, while a second male juvenile victim arrived separately after the shooting at same facility shortly with non-life threatening injuries.

The city release says that two male juveniles in the area were detained and that the incident is under investigation.

