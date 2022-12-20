Two arrested in UVa. Corner shooting

Just a day after turning to the public for help in finding a suspect, Charlottesville Police announced Tuesday they have apprehended both a key suspect and an alleged accessory in a shooting that injured a male near Christian's Pizza on the Corner early Sunday morning.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department, Charlottesville police say that Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 100 block of 14th St. NW on Dec. 18.

A resident of Charlottesville, Paige was served warrants for felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school, according to a police release.

The alleged accessory, Smith, is a Staunton resident. He was served with a warrant for felony malicious wounding, principal in the second degree, according to the release.

Smith's first name is spelled "Mariah" in the court records of Waynesboro, where she has been convicted of driving while intoxicated and where she faces a felony drug possession charge that appeared on its way to being dropped next June, pending good behavior. Whether the shooting incident will affect the outcome of her Waynesboro case could not be immediately determined.

The new charges do not yet appear in the online records of the Charlottesville court system, but several old charges for Paige exist, including a felony conviction for carrying a concealed weapon. His local record shows no prior arrests or convictions for anything violent.

People present for the Corner shooting indicate that the incident came from a single gunshot fired after a car pulled up amid a fight at or outside of Christian's Pizza. According to an earlier city police release, the shooting victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. Because police have not identified the victim publicly, a spokesperson for the hospital said that that victim's condition could not be researched.

That block of 14th Street is considered part of the Corner, a popular gathering place located near the historic Central Grounds of the University of Virginia. Bars and restaurants there typically operate into the early morning hours, and police put the time of Sunday's shooting at around 2:20 a.m.

Gun violence in Charlottesville and Albemarle appears higher than typical this fall. Gunfire injuries from September to the present now stand at 14, with approximately half of them juveniles. In the same period, the number of people killed by gunfire stands at six, including the Nov. 13 mass shooting on a chartered bus that caused two injuries and the deaths of three UVa football players.

These statistics include the Monday evening shooting of a female, no age or other identifying information given by police, who was injured on North Berkshire Road, a residential street in the Emmet Street/Hydraulic Road area. The injured person was transported to the University of Virginia medical center following the 5:45 p.m. event.