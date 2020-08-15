Two area lawyers have licenses suspended

During his closing arguments, Miller again attempted to continue the hearing and “referred to some data about his caseload that was not supported by any evidence,” according to documents.

The board unanimously found that Miller failed to adequately argue for dismissal or the imposition of a lesser discipline than the three-year suspension instituted by the Bankruptcy Court. Consequently, the board decided to impose the same suspension as the Bankruptcy Court gave Miller this past spring, barring him from practicing law in the commonwealth until April 20, 2023.

Per the board’s decision, Miller must inform all clients for whom he is currently handling matters and all opposing attorneys and presiding judges in pending litigation about his suspension.

A dissenting opinion from a board member contended that, per the board’s rules, Miller should not have been allowed to participate in the hearing because he called in late and did not “appear” via video like the others. The member also argued that Miller’s license should be suspended for three years beginning on July 28 and not the earlier date when the Bankruptcy Court instituted its suspension.