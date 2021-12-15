Three Charlottesville men indicted on federal armed robbery charges

Three Charlottesville area men have been indicted by a federal jury on charges related to a September shooting and attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, on Wednesday a grand jury charged Madison Wonne Zelee, 26, Tyrel Anthony Dowell, 22, and Tyreek Saquan Ragland, 24, each with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery, one count of committing Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of discharge of a firearm in commission of a Hobbs Act Robbery.

In addition, Dowell and Zelee were each charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, per the release.

Per the indictment, on Sept. 30 Zelee, Dowell and Ragland conspired to steal cash and other goods against their victim’s will through the use of force and fear of injury while brandishing and discharging a firearm.