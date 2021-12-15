Three Charlottesville men indicted on federal armed robbery charges

Three Charlottesville area men have been indicted by a federal jury on charges related to a September shooting and attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man.
According to a news release from the Department of Justice, on Wednesday a grand jury charged Madison Wonne Zelee, 26, Tyrel Anthony Dowell, 22, and Tyreek Saquan Ragland, 24, each with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery, one count of committing Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of discharge of a firearm in commission of a Hobbs Act Robbery.
In addition, Dowell and Zelee were each charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, per the release.
Per the indictment, on Sept. 30 Zelee, Dowell and Ragland conspired to steal cash and other goods against their victim’s will through the use of force and fear of injury while brandishing and discharging a firearm.
“The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to respond to the spike in violent crimes across the Charlottesville-Albemarle County region by bringing federal charges when appropriate,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in the release. “Partnering with law enforcement agencies across our community is a key component to achieving our shared goal of protecting our communities from gun violence.”