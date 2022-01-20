Teenager charged with threatening Albemarle County High School

An Albemarle County teen has been charged with making social media threats to Albemarle County High School earlier this month.

Brayan Jafet Galeas Oliva, 18, was charged Wednesday with threatening the high school on Jan. 11, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department. Specifically, the felony charge alleges that Oliva made threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property; and threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers.

This incident follows three arrests made in December following online threats made against Western Albemarle High School on Nov. 18 and Albemarle High School on Nov. 3. Three juveniles — two of whom are local — were charged in connection with online threats made against the two Albemarle high schools.

No hearings are currently set for Oliva’s case.