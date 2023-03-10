An arrest warrant has been issued for the teenager charged with brandishing a firearm at a coworker in a University of Virginia dining hall after he skipped his court date Friday morning.

Isaiah Anderson, a 19-year-old Charlottesville resident, was expected to appear in Albemarle General District Court on Friday and tell the judge whether he had an attorney to help him deal with his concealed weapon and brandishing charges.

The teen was arrested on Feb. 27 and faces a pair of criminal charges for allegedly brandishing a gun in his waistband during an argument 10 days earlier at his workplace: UVa’s Runk Dining Hall.

The university does not allow firearms on its grounds, and a fall semester mass shooting claimed three lives there and awakened a statewide discussion about guns on campuses.

"Isaiah Anderson?" called out Albemarle General District Court Judge Matthew J. Quatrara. "Isaiah Anderson?"

There was no answer.

Two weeks ago, when Anderson was arrested, the magistrate who freed him on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond described him as calm, compliant and polite. On Friday morning, however, he was absent.

"Capias for Mr. Anderson," said Quatrara, referring to an official court document issued by the judge in court that authorizes police to arrest people for not showing up to a court hearing. "Arrest for failure to appear."

This judge, known for making sports analogies and other friendly banter with suspects, was speaking Friday morning in a clipped and curt fashion. He stared at prosecutor Holly R. Vradenburgh. She shrugged.

"Is the commonwealth asking for him to be held without bond for failure to appear?" the judge asked.

This time she nodded.

The judge double-checked his paperwork that indicated that Anderson was supposed to be in court at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Now the court records show a new charge: failure to appear. It's a misdemeanor, but if the capias gets served, the authorities will presumably jail Anderson.

His new court date, according to court records, is April 18.