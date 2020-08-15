Suspect sought in armed robbery of 7-Eleven in Albemarle

Albemarle County police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

According to a news release from the county police, officers responded to a call about an armed robbery around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven on Greenbrier Drive.

Officers spoke to the store clerk, who was assaulted during the encounter. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register, struck the clerk and fled the area in a dark SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash, per the release.

The clerk described the suspect as a black male wearing a surgical mask, gloves and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police Detective Andrew Holmes at (434) 296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

