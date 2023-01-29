Suspect arrested in Madison hit-and-run case after police chase

The suspect in a Madison County hit-and-run has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle in Culpeper and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County.

Police said they arrested Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison on Friday night. It was more than 24 hours after they sad Jenkins fled the scene of a Thursday morning hit-and-run in Madison.

On Thursday morning, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV collided in the southbound lanes of Route 29 south of Shelby, according to Virginia State Police. After the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet, who police now identify as Jenkins, fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the Subaru survived the collision and was taken to UVa Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, police reported.

After fleeing the scene, Jenkins is believed to have stolen a 2015 Ford F-350 from a business in Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.

Waynesboro police said they spotted Jenkins driving the Ford on Interstate 64 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, but when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, Jenkins sped away into Augusta County.

Police said they pursued Jenkins as he traveled northbound on I-81 into Rockingham County and then east on Route 33.

It was on Route 33 that the chase came to an end. Jenkins was apprehended after the Ford struck a tire deflation device that had been deployed by a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy, police said.

Jenkins was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg where he was treated for minor injuries, police said, before he was then placed in Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton. He has been charged with in Augusta County with one felony county of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor county of reckless driving.

Additional charges are expected from the jurisdictions of Rockingham and Madison counties.