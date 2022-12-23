Roadway slaying victim was four-boy mom

Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, the 37-year-old woman found dead from gunshots Wednesday night inside a vehicle near Barboursville, was the proud mother of four young boys, said her friend Stephanie White.

"She was an amazing mother," White said Friday. "She did everything for the boys. She was there emotionally, physically, mentally, everything."

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Albemarle County Police said, they were dispatched to a vehicle in the roadway of Stony Point Road, where they found Jenkins. White said her friend, who lived in Orange, was likely on her way to work in Charlottesville. Police have not yet announced a suspect or an arrest.

Jenkins was the kitchen manager of gopuff, an app-based delivery service whose Charlottesville base is a warehouse on Harris Street.

"She was very nice," said gopuff general manager Peyton Johann, who said that Jenkins's colleagues were particularly fond of her.

"We're all taking it pretty hard," says Johann. "She talked a lot about her kids and worked very hard to provide for them."

Those four boys range in age from 14 down to age 3, said Jenkins' friend White, who noted that the youngest one turns four three days after Christmas.

The boys are "beyond devastated," White writes in a GoFundMe appeal she launched Thursday. The fundraiser directs donations to Jenkins's mother, Amanda, who goes by "Amy" and lives in Culpeper.

"I am creating this fundraiser to pull together whatever we can to help with any funeral/final expenses but more importantly a future for her babies," White writes. "She was their rock, as they were hers."

White says that she and Jenkins met several years ago when both were working at a Shell convenience store in Culpeper.

"We just instantly clicked," said White. "I don't even know how to explain it."

Service industry work often means long hours and overnight shifts. Jenkins seemed fond of posting videos she'd make after a night shift looking at the roadway as she drove home while the car stereo blared.

"She liked all kinds of music," said White, "from country to rap."

Two years ago, White moved to an eastern suburb of Richmond, but the friendship with Jenkins continued despite the distance.

"We'd sit on the phone and talk about the kids or how the workday went," said White. "Sometimes we'd sit on the phone and just breathe."

White said that Jenkins her best friend.

"She was literally the only person I could tell everything to."

More importantly, White said, she feels overwhelmed with sorrow for the boys.

"She was the most selfless person that I knew," said White. "If she wasn't working, she was with them."