 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint in Charlottesville
0 comments
breaking top story

Rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint in Charlottesville

Charlottesville Police Department

A driver working for a rideshare company was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to Charlottesville police.

Police officials said that a man, working for a company that police did not identify, was picking up a client in the 1600 block of Sixth Street Southeast when he was robbed by two men, who then ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert