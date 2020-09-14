Rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint in Charlottesville

A driver working for a rideshare company was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to Charlottesville police.

Police officials said that a man, working for a company that police did not identify, was picking up a client in the 1600 block of Sixth Street Southeast when he was robbed by two men, who then ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.