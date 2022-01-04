Racial profiling trial delayed amid COVID-19 surge

The civil trial of an Albemarle County police officer accused of racial profiling has been delayed by more than two months due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The case, one of two filed a few years ago on behalf of four local Black residents, alleges that Officer Andrew Holmes targeted them for traffic stops and search warrants because of their race, violating their 14th Amendment rights to equal protection under the law. The plaintiffs are being represented by local attorney Jeff Fogel.

The three-day jury trial had been scheduled to begin on Jan. 10 in Charlottesville’s federal court but was delayed following a Monday order from U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon.

“In consideration of the fact that there is currently a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Western District of Virginia and in the Charlottesville Division, including on account of the recent Omicron variant, and further in consideration of the fact that both parties agree that the jury trial should be continued on account of the risk presented from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court accordingly finds it necessary and appropriate that the jury trial be continued,” Moon wrote.