Portsmouth man pleads guilty to brutal 2020 rape

According to Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Areshini Pather, the 26-year-old victim was attacked by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants soon after leaving a Madison Avenue gym around 9 p.m. Dec. 17.

The man, later identified as Dortch, approached her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. He then took her to an area more than 100 yards away that was concealed by bushes and proceeded to rape her, alternating between pointing the gun at her head or putting it in her mouth.

“He told the victim ‘If anyone catches us, I will kill you. If anyone catches us, I will kill you both,’” Pather said, referencing interviews given by the victim in the wake of the attack.

The victim managed to block Dortch’s ejaculate with her hands, which were later swabbed and found to contain genetic material matching Dortch. After Dortch left the scene, the victim returned home and called police. She was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where, according to a physicians report, it was noted she had a litany of injuries consistent with the rape and physical assault she described.