Police shut down McIntire Road for investigation of possible homicide
Charlottesville Police Department

A portion of McIntire Road was closed for several hours Saturday as the Charlottesville Police Department conducted an investigation of a possible homicide.

According to a tweet from the department, the road was closed from the U.S. 250 Bypass to Perry Drive for about six hours as the investigation was conducted.

No further information on the investigation has been released yet.

The investigation could indicate a fifth homicide in the Albemarle/Charlottesville area in the last month.

— Staff reports

