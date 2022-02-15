 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police respond to incident of juvenile firing pellet gun in Fashion Square Mall parking lot

A juvenile was arrested by Albemarle County Police early Tuesday afternoon for firing a pellet gun at a car in the Fashion Square parking lot.

Police said they received several calls beginning around 1:50 p.m. about a male in the shopping center parking wielding a gun and firing into a car. The shots damaged a window on the vehicle, according to reports from the scene.

The juvenile was then seen running into the mall where he was later taken into custody by police.

Police determined the juvenile was shooting a pellet gun into the unoccupied vehicle. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and random as there is no known connection between the juvenile and the owner of the vehicle that was damaged.

The incident remains under investigation and the county police are consulting the office of the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney to determine appropriate charges.

