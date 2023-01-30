Police ID victim in Saturday night shooting

Police have identified the man who died late Saturday night after a shooting in Charlottesville’s Fifeville neighborhood.

The bullet-riddled body of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found just before 10 p.m. in an SUV parked by Fifeville Park near the intersections of Grove and 10th streets, according to police.

Smith had been shot “multiple” times, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Multiple cartridge casings were discovered at the scene, according to detectives and forensic technicians.

There were no other victims, officers told The Daily Progress on the scene Saturday night.

An investigation is ongoing.

Charlottesville police encourage anyone with any information on the incident to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.

Saturday’s shooting was the third shooting in Charlottesville in less than a week.

A juvenile male and adult woman were shot in separate incidents closer to downtown the night of Jan. 23. Both victims were treated at UVa Medical Center for their injuries, police said. The boy was released as of Tuesday night, and the woman was still being treated as of Wednesday evening.

The investigations into those shootings remain open, police have said.

An earlier fatal shooting occurred in broad daylight on Jan. 8 in the city’s Belmont neighborhood.

Police have identified the victim of that shooting as Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas and charged two others. Jose Omar Rivas Sorto of Maryland has been charged with felony shooting from a vehicle, and a man identified only as John Doe has been charged with felony abduction for a pecuniary benefit, use of a firearm during an abduction and misdemeanor brandishing.