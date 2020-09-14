 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Emmet Street; driver later arrested
A Charlottesville man was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking on Emmet Street, according to city police.

Juan Evangelista Lorenzo Manueles, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1400 block of Emmet Street around 8 p.m., police said.

Ricky Xavier Hernandez, 18, of Albemarle County, was later arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor driving without a license.

The incident is still under investigation. It is the fourth traffic-related fatality that the department has investigated this year.

