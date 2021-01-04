One man shot and wounded during fight in Emmet Street traffic lanes

A car matching the description and bearing the same Georgia license plate as the one that drove off was stopped about an hour later on Louisa Road near the Louisa County line by an Albemarle County Police officer. That road was shut down for an hour as police investigated the scene.

“Multiple suspects were detained by the Albemarle County Police Department and custody was transferred to the Charlottesville Police Department,” Hawn said. “Arrest and charging details will be released at a later time.”

Hawn said the incident appears to be among the individuals involved.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to public safety,” he said.

The shooting is the sixth since October for Charlottesville, including four in which someone was killed. Two of the killings were described by police as ambush-style attacks in which dozens of shots reportedly were fired.

Police have said that, aside from the number of rounds fired at two of the shootings, there does not appear to be a link between the shootings.

On Dec. 27, shortly after midnight, Jamarcus B. Washington, a 32, of Louisa County, was shot and killed while in the 900 block of S. First St.