One man shot and wounded during fight in Emmet Street traffic lanes

A Monday afternoon fight in the middle of Emmet Street led to a man being shot several times and driven by friends to a local hospital, while others clambered into a car to flee the scene, according Charlottesville police, witness reports and reports from the scene.
Police later stopped the car and arrested several people in connection with the incident.
Police said it all began around 1:30 p.m. on northbound Emmet Street in front of the entrance to Kroger. Witnesses said five men began fighting in the roadway when one man pulled a semi-automatic pistol and began firing at another man.
Four of the men took off in a small car with a Georgia license plate, driving down Hydraulic Road, according to reports from the scene.
The wounded man was put into a friend’s car and driven to Martha Jefferson Hospital’s emergency room, according to reports. Police confirmed that one man was being treated at a hospital for wounds.
“Witnesses reported multiple shots were fired, and the involved individuals fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” Tyler Hawn, Charlottesville police spokesman, said in a statement. “A short time later, the gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. At this time, the victim is being treated and no additional information is available.”
Investigators shut down Emmet Street from the U.S. 250 Bypass to Hydraulic Road for two hours to investigate the shooting. Photos from bystanders showed at least six shell casings in the street.
A car matching the description and bearing the same Georgia license plate as the one that drove off was stopped about an hour later on Louisa Road near the Louisa County line by an Albemarle County Police officer. That road was shut down for an hour as police investigated the scene.
“Multiple suspects were detained by the Albemarle County Police Department and custody was transferred to the Charlottesville Police Department,” Hawn said. “Arrest and charging details will be released at a later time.”
Hawn said the incident appears to be among the individuals involved.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to public safety,” he said.
The shooting is the sixth since October for Charlottesville, including four in which someone was killed. Two of the killings were described by police as ambush-style attacks in which dozens of shots reportedly were fired.
Police have said that, aside from the number of rounds fired at two of the shootings, there does not appear to be a link between the shootings.
On Dec. 27, shortly after midnight, Jamarcus B. Washington, a 32, of Louisa County, was shot and killed while in the 900 block of S. First St.
No arrests have been made.
On Dec. 6, around 1:15 a.m., in the 500 block of Ridge Street, a person was shot several times and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. Police said the shooting appeared to be an ambush by the number of shots that were fired. They did not say how many spent shells they recovered.
No arrests have been made.
On Nov. 28, Tanya Renee Wheeler, 31, of Charlottesville was found shot in the head at about 5 a.m. in the 700 block of McIntire Road. Police said they collected more than 30 spent casings at the scene and also called it an ambush-style attack.
No arrests have been made.
On Nov. 14, shortly after 9 p.m., Tiewan Levert Benston, 41, of Charlottesville, was found in the 800 block of Orangedale Avenue with a gunshot wound. He died shortly after being transported to UVa Medical Center.
Bryan Garick Hatcher, 44, of Albemarle County faces second degree murder charges in connection with the killing. He is currently in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a Feb. 11 hearing, according to Charlottesville General District Court records.
On Nov. 5, DreShawn McDonald, 27, was shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. while in the 900 block of S. First Street, the same general location as the Dec. 27 slaying of Washington. McDonald died at the UVa Medical Center after being transported.
Tajuan Rahmeen Allen, 22, of Fluvanna County, was charged in connection with the shooting.
Allen was arrested in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania on Dec. 1 on second degree murder charges as well as a felony charge in Pennsylvania of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Also arrested with him was Keshawna Monique Crawford, 22, of Charlottesville. She is charged with being an accessory to a felony, according to Pennsylvania State Police. They were both being held in Allentown, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition.
Pennsylvania police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the door panel of Crawford’s car where Allen had been sitting and a loaded 9mm pistol in Crawford’s purse. She is also charged with carrying a concealed pistol without a permit in Pennsylvania.
— Staff reports