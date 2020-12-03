No retrial for Charlottesville man acquitted of attempted capital murder

One of the last arguments raised was whether Miles should have faced fewer charges of firing into an occupied dwelling. According to Lamson, several of the shell casings were found during forensic investigations days after the incident. There was nothing showing of chain of custody, he said, and it was not clear whether those casing were related to the same incident.

Antony again argued that this was a question of fact best left up to the jury and pointed to the “incredible amount” of forensic evidence gathered during the investigation, all of which was available to the defense prior to the trial and little of which was questioned.

After taking a brief recess, Bouton returned and ruled against the defense, breaking down his disagreements for each of Lamson’s points.

Bouton agreed with the commonwealth’s interpretation of “occupied” versus “occupant,” which he also viewed as a broad definition intended to prevent harm.

“Obviously we’re all familiar with synonyms and I think the concept applies here,” he said. “There is no clear way to apply the law in the way the defense defines it.”