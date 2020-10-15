Mooney promoted to assistant chief of police, Lt. Knick to captain

“There are there are things that we don't believe the police need to be involved in, particularly mental health,” he said. “We think mental health professionals need to take the lead on that we would play more of a support role and I think the community has asked for that.”

Adding to Mooney’s comments, Knick said the department has a long way to go to earn back community trust. In his new position, which will involve leading the administrative division, Knick said he plans to better utilize technology available to the department.

“Whether it's technology that we're sending out with these officers, that's better helping to document what's going on out there, looking at the efficiency of what these officers are doing,” he said. “Something else that falls in line with the six principles of 21st Century Policing is the training/education factor this compartment, which we've already started going through some very extensive training regarding implicit bias, de-escalation tactics and we're going to continue to look at that because it's something that it's ever changing.”

Additionally, Mooney said the city police are in the process of hiring a Fourth Amendment analyst to examine the department’s complaints, and use of force/pursuit incidents. The hope, he said, is to hire someone who can look at all the documentation through a neutral lens.

Both officers officially assumed their new positions Thursday.

