Man wounded, others sought in city shooting
A man is being treated at a local hospital after being shot in the chest Monday after a fight broke out between several men near the Holiday Inn on Emmet Street in Charlottesville.

According to reports from witnesses and from the scene, several men argued in the street near the hotel at Emmet Street and Hydraulic Road around 1:30 p.m. when one man pulled a pistol and fired numerous times at another, reportedly striking him several times.

The shooter and three other men got into a small car and drove off down Hydraulic Road into Albemarle County while the wounded man was driven by friends to a local hospital.

Police have not released the wounded man’s name or his condition.

Police shut down northbound Emmet between Kroger and Hydraulic Road because the street was part of the crime scene. That caused long delays and traffic jams as people tried to find alternative routes.

The shooting is the sixth since October for Charlottesville, including four in which someone was killed. Two of the killings were described by police as ambush-style attacks in which dozens of shots reportedly were fired.

— Staff reports

