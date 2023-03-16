The man arrested Tuesday for hit-and-run after allegedly striking an Albemarle High School administrator trying to direct traffic appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday morning to obtain legal representation.

"You should have a lawyer," noted Judge Robert Downer, reminding Navone that he was charged with the felony of leaving the scene of an injurious crash.

Donald Ralph Navone, 75, is accused of clipping assistant principal William Schaffer with the passenger mirror of a Dodge pickup truck after Schaffer, serving as a crossing guard near the Hydraulic Road school, had motioned for the truck to stop, according to the police report.

Schaffer suffered a minor laceration to his left arm plus back and shoulder pain, according to the report, which asserts that the March 14 incident was captured on video.

Further in his report, Albemarle County Police officer J.E. Fink said he went to a residence to confront Navone, who allegedly admitted that vehicle made contact with Schaffer but claimed that Schaffer ran into his truck.

Navone was released about three hours after his arrest on a $4,000 secured bond. The next hearing in the case has been set for April 20.

After Thursday's hearing Navone declined to comment other than to say, "Sell lots of newspapers."

According to state code, a conviction on a Class 5 felony can bring a term of imprisonment from one to 10 years.