Man dead after late-night shooting in Fifeville

A man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night near Fifeville Park in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville police responded to a report of shots fired a little before 10 p.m. near the park at the intersection of Grove and Spring streets across the train tracks from the University of Virginia's University Hospital, according to officers Saturday night.

“We’ve located a male who is deceased from a gunshot wound, and that’s all we really know at this point,” Sgt. Ron Stayments told The Daily Progress at the scene shortly after midnight.

There were no other victims, officers said. An investigation is ongoing.

Saturday’s incident is the third fatal shooting in less than a week in Charlottesville. A juvenile male and adult woman were shot in separate incidents late Monday night closer to downtown. Both victims were treated at UVa Medical Center for their injuries, police said. The boy was released as of Tuesday night, and the woman was still being treated as of Wednesday evening.

The investigations into those shootings remain open, police have said.

A fourth fatal shooting occurred in broad daylight on Jan. 8 in the city’s Belmont neighborhood.

Police have identified the victim as Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas and charged two others. In relation to the incident, Jose Omar Rivas Sorto of Maryland has been charged with felony shooting from a vehicle, and a man identified only as John Doe has been charged with felony abduction for a pecuniary benefit, use of a firearm during an abduction and misdemeanor brandishing.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to any of the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.