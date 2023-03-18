A man is dead after a shooting near the Elliewood Avenue parking garage early Saturday morning.

Gun violence in the Charlottesville area has now taken the lives of 14 people and injured 22 others since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

Charlottesville police have identified Cody Brian Smith, 26, of Charlottesville as the victim of a shooting not far from the University of Virginia. Authorities have not identified the shooter, but say a suspect fled from Grounds on West Main Street in a silver sedan.

Smith was transported to UVa Medical Center and died at 5:31 a.m., according to city police. Police are investigating Smith's death as a homicide.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis said it was too soon to say whether the shooting was targeted.

"I can't get into it too much. We'll probably put out more information on Monday at some point," Kochis told The Daily Progress.

UVa President Jim Ryan sent an email to the university community identifying Smith as a contractor with the university.

"This is hard news to hear, especially after the Nov. 13 tragedy on Grounds," Ryan said in the email.

The University of Virginia Police Department tweeted out a report of shots fired at 2 a.m. Saturday and issued a shelter in place order shortly after. At 3:25 a.m., UVa police lifted the shelter in place order.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Raines, CPD Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 970-3266 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.