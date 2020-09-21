Louisa County man to serve decade in prison for child sex crimes

Thanks to a tip from a Caroline County resident, McGuire said authorities were able to apprehend Lynch and it soon became apparent that the girl had chosen to run away with Lynch. In interviews with the police the night of his arrest, Lynch eventually told police that he had not raped or abducted the girl and claimed to be in love with her.

During arguments, McGuire emphasized the impact on the girl, who he said was not doing well and likely would need years of therapy. Lynch also put the blame for the incident on other people instead of himself, McGuire said, declining to take responsibility for robbing the victim of her innocence.

“It’s Mr. Lynch’s fault, he should have stopped any of this from happening,” he said. “He is a father and he should have known better than to have sex with a child.”

According to Lynch’s attorney, 11 people had shown up to testify as character witnesses on behalf of Lynch. Though none of them ended up being called to testify, Lynch’s attorney said they all would have described him as an “excellent father” and “wonderful man.”

Additionally, the low risk of recidivism indicated by Lynch’s static-99 risk assessment was cited. The assessment is given to sex offenders.