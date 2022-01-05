Local deacon arrested on new charges related to rape of minor

A Charlottesville church deacon has been arrested again following the addition of eight new charges related to sexual crimes against a minor.

According to court records, Richard “Trey” Coe, 35, was directly indicted on eight new charges following a Dec. 20 Charlottesville Circuit Court grand jury hearing. The charges remained sealed until Coe was arrested again on Tuesday.

Coe’s new charges are: four counts of rape of a victim aged less than 13, one count of stragulation, and three counts of sexual battery. The charges relate to incidents occurring in 2012, according to court documents.

In addition to the new charges, Coe also faces two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation. The certified charges arise from incidents on May 10, 2015 and April 18, 2013, per court records.

Coe is a businessman who also served as a deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Church officials said in May that his arrest is not related in any way to Coe’s church position, the church itself or a church function.