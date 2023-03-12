This is the progressive mind at work. Do you even hear yourselves?

Your Sunday front page 3/12/23, in boldface print: GUNS OUT OF CONTROL. Not people out of control. Not individuals out of control. Not young-men-never-raised-properly deciding to shoot people. No, it's the guns themselves.

And then you add: "Shootings are up. Officials can't explain why." You don't mean "can't explain why." Officials know exactly why. What you mean is "Officials not allowed to explain why."

JAMES BREWER

Lovingston