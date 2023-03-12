The following reporting is from page A4 of the Sunday, March 12, 2023 Daily Progress:

"Albemarle County Police Chief Sean Reeves said the root cause is gangs. . . . Multiple requests to Reeves for further detail on this assessment went unanswered. When the Daily Progress approached Reeves for comment at a county meeting this past week, he declined to respond, saying he had another meeting to attend.”

With all due respect to Chief Reeves, his unwillingness to help Albemarle taxpayers — who pay for his compensation, benefits, and service — better understand what’s going on with all the shootings in our area is unacceptable to this Albemarle taxpayer.

I have sent a similar email already to Chief Reeves through a form on the ACPD website. That email should be available to you through the VA FOIA.

GARY GRANT

Earlysville