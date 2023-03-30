A judge denied bail Thursday for a counselor accused of sexual acts with a local teenager almost 20 years ago, when the teen would have been 15 and the man entrusted to help her would have been in his early thirties.

The now 52-year-old counselor was extradited from New Mexico to face criminal charges. Judge Areshini Pather made her ruling despite a prosecutor’s willingness to let Darren Wade Powell live under house arrest until trial and testimony from two character witnesses.

“This court is not going to grant bail,” Judge Pather said at the close of the hearing in Albemarle Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The judge told Powell that he has been charged with two counts of indecent acts with a custodial child, each of which is a felony that can bring a sentence as long as five years.

The judge did not ask for a plea from Powell, who attended the hearing electronically from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Powell has been held there since March 25, following his extradition from custody near his home in La Luz, a suburb of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

According to the prosecutor, the allegations arose a year ago, when the girl, now an adult, began telling Albemarle investigators her story of a counselor allegedly abusing his position of trust. Back in 2004, said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Alicia Milligan, the girl was 15 and had been struggling and was getting into trouble at school.

“She was assigned to the defendant as her counselor,” Milligan told the court. “During that time that he was her counselor, they had a consensual sexual relationship.”

According to the complaint filed by Albemarle County Police investigator Michael Schneider, Powell bought the girl alcohol and cigarettes and allegedly engaged in multiple kissing and sexual encounters at Powell’s apartment at University Heights, a complex just west of the city limits off Ivy Road.

The complaint alleges that illegal sex with the girl continued into 2005 when Powell moved to New Mexico but that Powell had earlier stopped the counseling “because he told her it was inappropriate for them to continue for them to continue to have a sexual relationship while he was her counselor.”

The alleged victim no longer lives in Virginia, was not named in the hearing, and her identity was redacted from the criminal paperwork provided by a court clerk.

Two witnesses spoke highly of the accused. One was Stephanie Leigh Powell Fang of Whitestown, Indiana, Powell’s older sister. As her younger brother watched via his jailhouse video feed, Fang told the court that Powell is on leave as a counselor with the Tulorosa School District and that an official there said he would be welcomed back upon successful resolution of his legal issues.

Fang said that she obtained a local house for her brother to inhabit while he awaits trial under a home electronic incarceration program.

“I can do whatever I need to do,” Fang replied. “I’m prepared.”

Another witness testifying Thursday was Powell’s longtime friend and former colleague C. Garrett Jones, the Family Resource Program Manager for Virginia’s Department of Social Services.

Jones said he met Powell in 2004 when the two were working for Family Preservation Services, a private counseling provider. He said he would welcome the opportunity to provide his friend with food and transportation.

“I provided references for him for every job,” said Jones.

In determining whether to grant the home electronic incarceration, the judge heard both prosecution and defense agree that Powell has no prior criminal record, but Judge Pather also wanted to know what the victim thought.

“She knows he’s been arrested,” said Milligan.

The judge kept pressing about what the alleged victim wants.

“I don’t know if we’ve had a conversation with her,” said Milligan. “I don’t anticipate that she’d have an objection.”

“Absolutely wrong,” muttered a man in the gallery.

Sensing the judge’s direction, Powell’s lawyer Rhonda Quagliana said that her client likely would have been approved for bail had his home not been so far away.

The judge then cited the allegation that the defendant purchased alcohol for the girl and pronounced her decision to deny bail.

“You all can come back, or you can appeal it to the Circuit Court,” said Judge Pather. “The choice is up to you.”

Moments later, Quagliana was in the courthouse basement gathering paperwork. She declined comment but said she was preparing to file an appeal to the Albemarle Circuit Court.

The parties are due back in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on June 12 for a status hearing.