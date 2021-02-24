Internal affairs investigation finds unlawful detention, but not racial bias

Wood failed to articulate or justify his reasoning to reengage and reacted because he was challenged, which is a violation of a general order, according to the report.

The report also sustained Gilmore’s claims that the officer unlawfully seized him, defining seized as “whenever a police officer restrains an individual’s freedom to walk away.” This type of seizure is only allowed if it is “reasonable” and the city police’s 4th Amendment analyst determined that the camera footage shows that this is not the case.

The pat down Wood performed on Gilmore after handcuffing him was also in violation, the report reads.

“In order to perform a pat down of a person in a temporary detention, an officer must have reason to believe that a subject is currently armed and dangerous,” the report reads. “Based on the circumstances apparent within the BWC evidence, it is the opinion of OPS and CPD’s 4th Amendment Analyst that a reasonably prudent person would not be warranted in the belief that he or other persons were in danger from Mr. Gilmore.”

However, the report found several of Gilmore’s claims to be “unfounded,” including allegations of racial bias. The report states there is “no evidence that racial, ethnic status, or characteristics were the sole basis for the detention, or interdiction.”