Hearing set in 14th Street shooting

A hearing has been set for next month for the two suspects in the Dec. 18 shooting and punching of a man in front of Christian's Pizza in the University of Virginia Corner district.

The alleged shooter, Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, appeared Thursday morning via video link in Charlottesville General District Court to learn that he'd been assigned a lawyer from the Office of the Public Defender.

Both Paige and his alleged accomplice, Mariah Shavone Smith, 30, are being held without bail as they stand accused of maliciously wounding a local man, Airrick Salisbury. Paige also faces charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Arresting documents allege that two videos — one shot by a witness and another by parking garage-mounted surveillance camera — show crucial moments of a fight along 14th Street around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 18.

The documents claim that Paige fired a handgun after he was thrown to the ground in the fight.

"I hear one pop consistent with a gunshot," wrote officer C.W. Raines.

Raines noted that a fellow officer informed him that a shot entered Salisbury's chest and that the videos allegedly showed what Paige did next.

"He puts the gun in his pocket and walks off," Raines wrote.

Raines also described what Smith allegedly did next.

"After a shot is fired and the victim falls to the ground the female goes over to the victim who is laying on the ground and starts punching him in the head," Raines wrote.

A single mother of three living in Staunton, Smith was working part time as a FedEx driver, according to the court file. Until this incident, Smith stood to see a first-offender drug case in Waynesboro dropped this month pending good behavior. Now, the disposition of that case has been pushed back to June.

As for Paige, the lifelong resident of Charlottesville has been experiencing unemployment, according to his court file, and has a prior conviction for carrying a concealed weapon. However, local court records show no arrests or convictions for anything violent, and he was not under court supervision at the time of this arrest.

Salisbury was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of his injuries after the shooting. Efforts to reach Salisbury or to ascertain his current medical condition were not successful.

Neither Paige nor Smith has yet been given a chance to enter a plea to their charges. Next month's proceeding is a probable cause hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to move the case to the circuit court, where felony charges get heard. The hearing is set for Feb. 9 in Charlottesville General District Court.