Fugitive killed by cops had history of bank robbing and feeling 'like an outcast'

Two years ago, Andrew Todd Ainsworth, a convict on probation, appeared inside the Roman L. Hruska U.S. Courthouse in downtown Omaha, Nebraska to learn that the federal government considered him dangerous and that he was headed back to prison. On Monday, he lost his life 1,000 miles away in an alleged gun battle with federal marshals on a U.S. 250 Bypass on-ramp near Fontaine Avenue.

His death marks the first local fatal shooting by law enforcement since October, 2017, when armed sexual assault suspect J.C. Hawkins Jr. was shot by two city officers near the Rivanna River, an incident in which the officers were cleared by an ensuing investigation.

Ainsworth’s troubles with the law began in 1991 when he agreed to a guilty plea in federal court after he was accused of robbing two Omaha banks. He was sentenced to nearly 11 years. Later that year, he received four more years for robbing Premier Bank in Roseville, Minnesota.

After serving about 13 years in federal prison, he was ordered to serve the remainder of his time at a halfway house in Council Bluffs, Iowa. However, in March 2004, according to the federal records, he walked away from the Residential Re-Entry and Counseling Center. Five months later, he robbed another bank. This time it was a branch of Albuquerque Bank in that New Mexico city. He absconded with just $1,255 and — likely unbeknownst to him — an electronic monitor that had been discreetly attached to the cash by a teller.

Caught 30 minutes later, Ainsworth soon was branded a “career criminal” by his probation officer and more deeply ensnared in the federal criminal justice system.

A sentencing memo by his public defender paints a sympathetic portrayal of Ainsworth, who went by “Andy,” beyond his history of bank robberies. He was born of Korean parents and adopted by a Nebraska family, according to the public defender, Alonzo J. Padilla.

“For reasons unknown he was never able to fit into the lifestyle of his siblings and parents,” Padilla wrote. “He always felt like an outcast and was never comfortable at home. Furthermore, during his teen years, he was thrown out of the family home by his father, and since that event never felt that he had any place he could call home.”

Padilla noted that Ainsworth was injured during his four-year active duty service with the United States Army and drew a small monthly disability pension. Apparently, it was too small for him.

“Mr. Ainsworth acknowledges that he did commit a stupid act by again robbing a bank, particularly after he had finished serving a lengthy sentence for two prior bank robberies,” Padilla wrote.

One difference in the New Mexico robbery, according to Padilla, was that there was no firearm nor any physical threat made to the bank employees. Nonetheless, Judge Judith Herrara sentenced Ainsworth to about 12.5 years, beyond any sentences re-imposed in his Minnesota robbery conviction.

Ainsworth’s frustrations were many. Early in his prison life, he contended that his armed robbery sentences were unfairly compounded because the crimes occurred in separate states. Later, he successfully showed the court that officials over-garnished his jailhouse account for the $1,255 he stole in Albuquerque even though that money had been recovered.

In July 2016, Ainsworth was released and sent to live at a halfway house in New Mexico. But, just two weeks later, according to federal records, he fled the halfway house and remained on the run for about a year. Along the way, he allegedly showed fake identification when stopped while allegedly toting two duffel bags smelling of marijuana and nearly $25,000 in cash in Texas.

Then in early 2017, he wound up living in a motor home in Buckingham County, Virginia, according to Buckingham Sheriff W.G. “Billy” Kidd.

“Maybe he figured we were dummies out here and wouldn’t find him,” said Kidd, who notes that he isn’t aware of any familial or friend attachment Ainsworth might have had in Central Virginia. “I never met him personally.”

After two men were arrested growing marijuana inside a shed on Rock Island Road near Scottsville, a state trooper, Kidd says, saw Ainsworth heading to the shed, presumably to water the crop in the absence of the incarcerated workers. A chase ensued, and Ainsworth was facing over a dozen charges. He was convicted in Buckingham General District Court of eluding police and speeding more than 20 miles per hour over the limit, both felonies. His sentence was 18 months in jail with eight months suspended. Later that year, the marijuana distribution charge resulted in a five-year sentence with a year and nine months suspended.

These new charges caught the attention of the authorities back in Nebraska, who called Ainsworth back to court in the summer of 2020 to serve some suspended time. The online federal prisoner locator indicates that Ainsworth was released on August 18, 2022, just eleven days before his final night.

NBC29 reported that it obtained audio of scanner traffic at the time of Monday’s shooting near Fontaine Avenue.

“He’s not compliant. He’s not compliant. We are on the ramp of Fontaine Ave.,” as NBC29 transcribed the moment. “Shots fired. Shots fired. Shots fired. Suspect down.”

The Albemarle Police Department issued a press release the following day to announce the shooting, which may have involved one of its officers. Albemarle said the officer was assisting federal marshals in capturing Ainsworth over a probation violation. Albemarle police spokesperson Bridgette Butynski said the Virginia State Police, having taken over the investigation, will be the sole information point. State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in a release that Ainsworth shot first from inside a Toyota pickup truck as an officer approached and that three members of a task force returned fire. Ainsworth, age 60, she wrote, died at the scene.