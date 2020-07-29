A former Charlottesville area resident has been arrested in California and charged with threatening to bomb Charlottesville city schools in a series of Facebook posts.
According to the federal officials, Lucas Isaiah Newton-Grant, 27, of Rancho Mirage, California, was arrested Tuesday by the FBI on one count of communicating interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and David W. Archey, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division.
Newton-Grant will be transported to Virginia for further court proceedings, officials said.
Officials said that on July 7, as Charlottesville school officials discussed re-opening, Newton-Grant posted on his Facebook that he would become the next ‘serial bomber’ and wanted to ‘blow those buildings up.’
Others on Facebook warned him about the repercussions of making threatening comments online, officials said, adding that Newton-Grant responded with ‘I want them to come after me. They’ll be in for a pleasant surprise’ and posting that ‘people will (expletive deleted) die.’
The FBI is investigating and Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber is in charge of prosecuting Newton-Grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.