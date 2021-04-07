Former Albemarle pain doctor now facing five separate trials

Dean’s motion accused police Detective Charles Marshall of perjury, saying he presented false information to the grand jury on at least two occasions, violating Dean’s constitutional right to a fair trial.

According to the motion, Marshall made a variety of “unsupported claims,” including the existence of six witnesses who corroborated two of the alleged victims’ claims. Four of the witnesses did not work for Dean during the time of the offenses, the motion claims, and the other two witnesses provided exculpatory evidence.

Additionally, the motion argues that Marshall bolstered his case to the grand jury by claiming Dean was the sole source and prescriber of the pain medications oxycodone and fentanyl for alleged victims. Per medical records, Dean was not the sole source of pain medication for three of the alleged victims, and his counsel argues the claim is fabricated.

Given the large number of sealed documents in Dean’s case it is unclear whether a judge has resolved that issue and whether the ruling has impacted any of his trials.

An attorney for Dean did not return a request for comment on the status of Dean’s cases and separate trials.

Dean’s first five-day trial is set to begin on Aug. 23.

