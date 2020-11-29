Fluvanna man arrested out-of-state in connection with Charlottesville slaying

A Fluvanna County man sought in the killing of a Charlottesville man earlier this month has been arrested in Pennsylvania, according to city police.

Tajuan Rahmeen Allen, 22, faces charges of second-degree murder and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm, according to authorities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Allen after the shooting death of Dre’Shawn Rayvon McDonald, 27, whom police found with a gunshot wound around 9:40 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 900 block of South First Street.

McDonald died shortly after being transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Police have not released any additional information on the killing.

— Staff reports