Female shot near Emmet-Hydraulic; police name suspect in Corner shooting

A bloody fall has gotten bloodier, as Charlottesville Police say that a female was shot Monday evening on North Berkshire Road, a residential street in the Emmet Street/Hydraulic Road area. The injured person was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center following the 5:45 p.m. event.

No information on motive, seriousness of the gunshot wound, or the identity of the involved parties was released.

Meanwhile, police said Monday they have a suspect in the shooting that injured a male in the in the Corner district early Sunday morning, and they’re turning to the public to find him, 28-year-old Anthony Marcus Paige.

Charlottesville court records show that Paige has a prior conviction for carrying a concealed weapon, but the local records show no arrests or convictions for anything violent.

People present for the Corner shooting indicate that the incident came from a single gunshot fired after a car pulled up amid a fight at or outside of Christian’s Pizza, which is located at 100 14th Street NW. The shooting victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, according to a city police release.

Because police have not identified the victim publicly, a spokesperson for the hospital said that that victim’s condition could not be researched.

That block of 14th Street is considered part of the Corner, a popular gathering place located near the historic Central Grounds of the University of Virginia. There, bars and restaurants typically operate into the early morning hours. Police put the time of the shooting around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Gun violence in Charlottesville and Albemarle appears higher than average this fall. Gunfire injuries from September to the present now stand at 14, with approximately half of them juveniles. In the same period, the number of people killed by gunfire stands at six, including the deaths of three popular UVa student-athletes slain in the Nov. 13 mass shooting on Culbreth Road.

Police said that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Paige is encouraged to contact Detective Raines with the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.